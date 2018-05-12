Michigan police department picks "Pawfficer"
TROY, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit police department is giving another cat a chance to take the law into her own paws.
A cat named "Pawfficer Donut" was sworn in Friday by a judge, a day after a cat named Badges was removed from the Troy Police Department due to a serious illness.
Donut will be used for therapeutic purposes and public appearances. Troy police say Badges will always be considered the department's first "pawfficer."
Troy police pledged to add a cat if it could reach 10,000 Twitter followers by April. It took just eight days to go from 4,000 to 10,000.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Previous
A surprising bullying battleground:...
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Next
Walking robots, a YouTube sensation,...
Entertainment
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Walking robots, a YouTube sensation, get ready for...
- Boyhood home of Lynyrd Skynyrd brothers is now...
- Fox says guest who criticized McCain won't be back
- Students makes resume for Groot for class assignment
- Dog "Selfie" at Ohio doggie daycare goes viral
National
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Mother of 7 killed in jet ski accident donates...
- Florida woman, 95, arrested for slapping...
- Florida mom who lost baby after lightning strike...
- Hawaii volcano raises concerns of eruptions along...
- A surprising bullying battleground: Senior centers