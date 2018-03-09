Slain Missouri police officer to be buried next week

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri police officer who was killed in a shooting that wounded two other officers will be buried next week.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said in a tweet that the services for Clinton Officer Christopher Ryan Morton will start at 11 a.m. Monday at the Benson Convention Center in Clinton, where a visitation also will be held Sunday. A procession to Knob Noster City Cemetery will follow the funeral.

The patrol says Morton and two other officers were wounded Tuesday after they were sent to the wrong house while responding to a 911 call made from another town. The suspect, James Waters, then barricaded himself inside the home. By the time officers got to Morton hours later, he was dead, along with Waters, who had a long criminal history.