WARNING: What happens when you toss a catfish in Florida
DESTIN, Fla. (WFLA) - Some people may find this picture a little hard to look at, but it comes with a big warning.
The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office in the Florida Panhandle posted the photo and said the accident landed a tourist in the emergency room.
Apparently there was some catfish tossing going on at Crab Island and the tourist caught the fish with her big toe, or at least the barb.
So now the OCSO is offering words of wisdom: "Tossing a catfish at a friend on Crab Island - or anywhere else for that matter - is NEVER a good idea."
OCSO continues that she had to, "trade the crystal clear waters and sunshine for an Emergency Room. Don't say we didn't warn ya!"
