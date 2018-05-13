News

Parkland survivor shows off shrapnel-free face

Posted: May 13, 2018 08:46 AM CDT

Updated: May 13, 2018 08:46 AM CDT

MIAMI (AP) - Samantha Fuentes, a survivor of the attack that killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, says her face "is finally shrapnel free!"

Fuentes tweeted a photo of her bruised face on Saturday, with a hospital bandage still stretching from her ear to her mouth, but her smile is wide.

She says that regardless of the fact she looks like she lost a fight, inside she's winning.

She says she wants to thank her supporters because she's been struggling hard to love her face again.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Entertainment

National

Trending Stories

Don't Miss Video