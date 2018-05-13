Parkland survivor shows off shrapnel-free face

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

MIAMI (AP) - Samantha Fuentes, a survivor of the attack that killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, says her face "is finally shrapnel free!"

Fuentes tweeted a photo of her bruised face on Saturday, with a hospital bandage still stretching from her ear to her mouth, but her smile is wide.

My face is finally shrapnel free! Regardless of the fact I look like I lost a fight, inside I’m winning in a way. I’ve been struggling so hard to love my face again, thank you for all your support. pic.twitter.com/3Y7q7fNniq — Sam Fuentes (@funkpuncher) May 12, 2018

She says that regardless of the fact she looks like she lost a fight, inside she's winning.

She says she wants to thank her supporters because she's been struggling hard to love her face again.