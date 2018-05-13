Parkland survivor shows off shrapnel-free face
MIAMI (AP) - Samantha Fuentes, a survivor of the attack that killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, says her face "is finally shrapnel free!"
Fuentes tweeted a photo of her bruised face on Saturday, with a hospital bandage still stretching from her ear to her mouth, but her smile is wide.
She says that regardless of the fact she looks like she lost a fight, inside she's winning.
She says she wants to thank her supporters because she's been struggling hard to love her face again.
