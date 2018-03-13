2 taken to hospital with injuries following crash in Manhattan

Copyright by KSNT - All rights reserved

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KNST) - Two people were taken to the hospital early Tuesday afternoon following a single vehicle crash.

The crash was reported at 12:10 p.m. at 17th and Fort Riley Blvd.

The area was shutdown for over an hour and was reported to be back open just after 1:30 p.m.

The Riley County Police Department are investigating the crash.