2 taken to hospital with injuries following crash in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KNST) - Two people were taken to the hospital early Tuesday afternoon following a single vehicle crash.
The crash was reported at 12:10 p.m. at 17th and Fort Riley Blvd.
The area was shutdown for over an hour and was reported to be back open just after 1:30 p.m.
The Riley County Police Department are investigating the crash.
