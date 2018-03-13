Crews working injury crash at 17th and Fort Riley Blvd.

Posted: Mar 13, 2018 12:32 PM CDT

Updated: Mar 13, 2018 12:58 PM CDT

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KNST) - Emergency crews are on the scene of an injury crash early Tuesday afternoon.

The crash was reported at 12:10 p.m. at 17th and Fort Riley Blvd.

Only one vehicle is reported to be involved.

Extent of injuries are unknown at this time.

Riley County Police say the area is shutdown at this time and to avoid the area.

