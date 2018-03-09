Trump announces tariffs on steel, aluminum
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is announcing steep tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum to address what he says is an "assault on our country."
Trump says a 25 percent tax will apply to steel imports, and 10 percent will be added to aluminum brought into the U.S.
Trump says the excess of imported steel and aluminum is a "travesty" and hurts American workers and industry.
In making the long-awaited announcement Thursday, Trump says the U.S. industry has been "ravaged by aggressive foreign trade practices."
Says Trump, "It's really an assault on our country."
