AP source: Moustakas, Royals agree to $6.5M, 1-year contract

Copyright by KSNT - All rights reserved Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago White Sox during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that Mike Moustakas and Kansas City have agreed to a one-year contract that keeps him with the Royals and guarantees the third baseman $6.5 million.



The deal could be worth up to $22.7 million over two seasons, the person said Thursday, speaking on condition of anonymity because the agreement was subject to a successful physical.



Moustakas gets a $5.5 million salary this year and has the chance to earn $2.2 million in performance bonuses based on plate appearances. The deal includes a $15 million mutual option for 2019 with a $1 million buyout.



Moustakas turned down a $17.4 million, one-year qualifying offer from the Royals in November. In a historically slow free-agent market, he found the interest of many teams dimmed because a deal with him would require compensation such as a loss of draft picks and/or international signing bonus allotment.



His agreement was first reported by Yahoo.

