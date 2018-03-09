AP source: Moustakas, Royals agree to $6.5M, 1-year contract

AP source: Moustakas, Royals agree to $6.5M, 1-year contract

By: Matt Gasper

Posted: Mar 08, 2018 11:09 PM CST

Updated: Mar 08, 2018 11:16 PM CST

A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that Mike Moustakas and Kansas City have agreed to a one-year contract that keeps him with the Royals and guarantees the third baseman $6.5 million.
    
The deal could be worth up to $22.7 million over two seasons, the person said Thursday, speaking on condition of anonymity because the agreement was subject to a successful physical.
    
Moustakas gets a $5.5 million salary this year and has the chance to earn $2.2 million in performance bonuses based on plate appearances. The deal includes a $15 million mutual option for 2019 with a $1 million buyout.
    
Moustakas turned down a $17.4 million, one-year qualifying offer from the Royals in November. In a historically slow free-agent market, he found the interest of many teams dimmed because a deal with him would require compensation such as a loss of draft picks and/or international signing bonus allotment.
    
His agreement was first reported by Yahoo.
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Entertainment

National

Trending Stories

Don't Miss Video