ESU's Jory Collins accepts assistant coaching position at Kansas

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Courtesy: Emporia State Athletics

March 12, 2018-The two winningest coaches in Lady Hornet history will be reunited as current Emporia State coach Jory Collins has accepted a position on former ESU coach Brandon Schneider's staff at the University of Kansas.



"I want to thank the community of Emporia, our fans, and Kent Weiser for the opportunity I've had to lead Emporia State Women's Basketball the last eight years," said Collins. "Having been in the program since I was 20 years old it's meant much more to me than just a coaching job. It's been a way of life for me and my family."



Collins just completed his eighth season as head coach at Emporia State and has continued the excellent tradition of Lady Hornet basketball. He was the first Lady Hornet coach to have seven 20 win seasons in his first seven years as head coach. He has led Emporia State to five MIAA Tournament Championships, seven conference title games, six NCAA Tournaments and six trips to the NCAA Sweet 16 including a berth in the 2015 NCAA Division II Final Four. He is 199-58 as a head coach.



"I couldn't be happier that Jory has chosen to join our coaching staff," said Schneider who was 306-72 at Emporia State from 1998-2010. "He obviously has first-hand experience with our philosophy and approach, but I also believe he will bring a fresh perspective to our team."



Collins led the Lady Hornets to their 22nd straight winning season in 2017-18 while playing the fourth toughest schedule in the nation and losing two senior starters and Division I transfer for the season in a span of four days before the start of the exhibition season.



"I'm excited to be able to join Kansas Women's Basketball," said Collins. "To be able to coach the game at the greatest basketball school in the country, in the toughest league in the country is an opportunity you jump at as a competitor."

