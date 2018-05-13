Harvick wins fifth race of season at Kansas

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - Kevin Harvick passed Martin Truex Jr. with one lap to go to win Saturday night's race at Kansas Speedway, his fifth win in what has turned out to be a dominant start to the season.



Harvick qualified on the pole and ran near the front all night, escaping all the trouble caused by a couple of late-race cautions. He was fifth after a restart with 10 laps to go, but rode four fresh tires to second place, then swung past Truex at the start-finish line to take the lead.



Truex finished second after winning both races at Kansas last year. Joey Logano was third, Kyle Larson rallied from a late crash to finish fourth and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top five.