High school tennis players begin Day 1 of state tournaments
The 2018 boys state tennis tournament is underway.
Class 6A is in Topeka. Class 5A is in Emporia. Class 4A is in Winfield.
State champions will be crowned in all three classes on Saturday afternoon.
