Sports

Jayhawks win wild series-opener against K-State in extras

Jayhawks win wild series-opener against K-State in extras

By: Matt Gasper

Posted: May 11, 2018 10:03 PM CDT

Updated: May 11, 2018 10:47 PM CDT

Big 12 baseball final score from May 11, 2018:

Kansas - 9

Kansas State - 8

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Entertainment

National

Trending Stories

Don't Miss Video