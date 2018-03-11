KU beats WVU 81-70 to win Big 12 Championship

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (KSNT Sports/Matt Gasper)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT Sports) - The Kansas Jayhawks took down West Virginia 81-70 to win the Big 12 Championship.

The two teams faced off Saturday at the Sprint Center in Kansas City.

No. 1-seed Kansas advanced into the championship game after beating No. 4-seed Kansas State Friday night.

This was the second time in three years the Jayhawks and WVU have met in the championship game.

KU came out on top, 81-71, in the 2016 final.

This year marks KU's 10th consecutive year begin the No. 1 seed in the Big 12 Championship.

WVU advanced into the tournament with a 66-63 win over No. 2 Texas Tech.

Saturday marked the Jayhawks 13th Big 12 and 21st overall conference tournament championship game.