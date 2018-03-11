KU beats WVU 81-70 to win Big 12 Championship
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT Sports) - The Kansas Jayhawks took down West Virginia 81-70 to win the Big 12 Championship.
The two teams faced off Saturday at the Sprint Center in Kansas City.
No. 1-seed Kansas advanced into the championship game after beating No. 4-seed Kansas State Friday night.
This was the second time in three years the Jayhawks and WVU have met in the championship game.
KU came out on top, 81-71, in the 2016 final.
This year marks KU's 10th consecutive year begin the No. 1 seed in the Big 12 Championship.
WVU advanced into the tournament with a 66-63 win over No. 2 Texas Tech.
Saturday marked the Jayhawks 13th Big 12 and 21st overall conference tournament championship game.
Kansas tops West Virginia 81-70 to...
Royals OF Bonifacio banned 80 games for
