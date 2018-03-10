Washburn loses to Northern State 91-75 in NCAA Central Regional Tournament

By: KSNT Sports

Posted: Mar 10, 2018 03:55 PM CST

Updated: Mar 10, 2018 04:19 PM CST

MARYVILLE, Mo. (KSNT Sports) - The Ichabods lost Saturday afternoon to the No. 6 ranked Northern State Wolves 91-75 in the first round of the NCAA Central Regional Tournament in Maryville, Missouri. 

The Ichabods returned to the tournament for the first time since 2012. 

Wasburn (22-9) and the Wolves (31-3) previously faced each other in the 2017-18 season opener in St. Joseph, Mo., at the Hillyard Classic hosted by Missouri Western with the Ichabods falling 69-57.

The Ichabods fell in their last game 80-74 to Northwest Missouri in the MIAA Championship game in Kansas City on Sunday.

Saturday's game was the second in the series between the two teams.

