Royals officially sign Mike Moustakas to one-year contract

Copyright by KSNT - All rights reserved Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago White Sox during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Copyright by KSNT - All rights reserved Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago White Sox during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT Sports) - - The Kansas City Royals officially announced Saturday that they have officially signed Mike Moustakas to a one-year deal.

A person familiar with the negotiations first told The Associated Press Thursday of the one-year contract.

We have officially signed 3B @Mooose_8 to a one-year contract. Welcome back, Moose! #RaisedRoyal pic.twitter.com/hhJJVbjH7h — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) March 10, 2018

According to MLB.com, Moustaks will get $5.5 million this season, with a potential of $2.2 million more in performance bonuses based on plate appearances starting at 225. There is a $15 million mutual option for 2019 with a $1 million buyout.

The 29-year-old infielder turned down a $17.4 million, one-year qualifying offer from the Royals in November. But he found the interest of many other teams dimmed because a deal would have required compensation such as a loss of draft picks and/or international signing bonus allotment.

Moustakas was an All-Star for the second time last season, when he hit .272 and set a Royals season record with 38 homers. He also drove in 85 runs in what was by far the most productive season of his career.