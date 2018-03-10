Royals officially sign Mike Moustakas to one-year contract

By: KSNT Sports

Posted: Mar 10, 2018 05:08 PM CST

Updated: Mar 10, 2018 05:18 PM CST

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT Sports) - - The Kansas City Royals officially announced Saturday that they have officially signed Mike Moustakas to a one-year deal. 

A person familiar with the negotiations first told The Associated Press Thursday of the one-year contract. 

 

 

According to MLB.com, Moustaks will get $5.5 million this season, with a potential of $2.2 million more in performance bonuses based on plate appearances starting at 225. There is a $15 million mutual option for 2019 with a $1 million buyout. 

The 29-year-old infielder turned down a $17.4 million, one-year qualifying offer from the Royals in November. But he found the interest of many other teams dimmed because a deal would have required compensation such as a loss of draft picks and/or international signing bonus allotment.

Moustakas was an All-Star for the second time last season, when he hit .272 and set a Royals season record with 38 homers. He also drove in 85 runs in what was by far the most productive season of his career.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Entertainment

National

Trending Stories

Don't Miss Video