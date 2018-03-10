Royals officially sign Mike Moustakas to one-year contract
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT Sports) - - The Kansas City Royals officially announced Saturday that they have officially signed Mike Moustakas to a one-year deal.
A person familiar with the negotiations first told The Associated Press Thursday of the one-year contract.
According to MLB.com, Moustaks will get $5.5 million this season, with a potential of $2.2 million more in performance bonuses based on plate appearances starting at 225. There is a $15 million mutual option for 2019 with a $1 million buyout.
The 29-year-old infielder turned down a $17.4 million, one-year qualifying offer from the Royals in November. But he found the interest of many other teams dimmed because a deal would have required compensation such as a loss of draft picks and/or international signing bonus allotment.
Moustakas was an All-Star for the second time last season, when he hit .272 and set a Royals season record with 38 homers. He also drove in 85 runs in what was by far the most productive season of his career.
