Northeast Kansas teams march into the madness

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Selection Sunday wrapped up hours ago, and 68 teams across the country have punched their tickets to the big dance.

The University of Kansas, Kansas State University, Wichita State University, and University of Missouri are all getting their chance at the big stage.

It's no secret many people doubted KU this season, but they have proved all that talk wrong with winning the Big 12 Conference title, the tournament title, and landing a number one spot for the tournament.

They will take on the University of Pennsylvania on Thursday in Wichita.

Looking back at the third sunflower showdown on the season at the Big 12 tournament, K-State losing that game created some doubts of their own if they would get the chance at the dance.

They have landed a number nine spot taking on Creighton University in Charlotte on Friday.

It's safe to say fans from both teams are staying hopeful that their team will make it all the way.

"I'd love to see the cats go all the way, you gotta have faith," K-State fan Kelly Dougan said.

"I'm saying we're going all the way, we're winning, people are doubting us and we've got to prove them wrong," KU fan Sara Kueker said. "We need it, Bill Self needs it, Devonte needs it, we need it."

The First Four play in games begin on March 13.