Packers expected to release former K-State WR Jordy Nelson

Copyright by KSNT - All rights reserved Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson warms up for an NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2015, in Pittsburgh. Nelson was injured in the first quarter. Nelson landed awkwardly while trying to cut...

Copyright by KSNT - All rights reserved Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson warms up for an NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2015, in Pittsburgh. Nelson was injured in the first quarter. Nelson landed awkwardly while trying to cut...

GREEN BAY - Multiple sources are reporting the Green Bay Packers will be releasing wide receiver Jordy Nelson.

Nelson graduated from Kansas State University and played high school football at Riley County.

Still story will be updated as more information becomes available.