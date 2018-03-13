Packers expected to release former K-State WR Jordy Nelson
Packers expected to release former K-State WR Jordy Nelson
GREEN BAY - Multiple sources are reporting the Green Bay Packers will be releasing wide receiver Jordy Nelson.
Nelson graduated from Kansas State University and played high school football at Riley County.
Still story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Entertainment
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Revamped 'American Idol' reaches more than 10 million
- Shhh! How to stream March Madness when the boss...
- Tim McGraw collapses on stage during Ireland...
- Kathy Griffin to do new shows, 9 months after Trump...
- Facebook to stream 25 MLB games in exclusive deal