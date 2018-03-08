State tournaments begin in high school basketball

By: Matt Gasper

Posted: Mar 07, 2018 11:15 PM CST

Updated: Mar 07, 2018 11:15 PM CST

The first day of quarterfinal action in the high school basketball state tournaments is underway across the Sunflower State. Here’s scores from our area teams.

Girls Scores:
Manhattan – 40
Washburn Rural – 53

Nickerson – 45
Marysville – 58

Hayden – 41
Andale – 59

Spearville – 32
Olpe – 56

Valley Heights – 50
West Elk – 33

Boys Scores:
Seaman – 40
Pittsburg – 59

Council Grove – 56
Maur Hill – 59

Perry-Lecompton – 35
Cheney – 53

So. Coffey Co. – 35
St. John Hudson – 49

Centralia – 60
Osborne – 59

Rawlins County – 44
Hanover – 65

Waverly – 22
Northern Valley – 63

Axtell – 42
Elyria Christian – 53

