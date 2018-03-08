State tournaments begin in high school basketball

The first day of quarterfinal action in the high school basketball state tournaments is underway across the Sunflower State. Here’s scores from our area teams.

Girls Scores:

Manhattan – 40

Washburn Rural – 53

Nickerson – 45

Marysville – 58

Hayden – 41

Andale – 59

Spearville – 32

Olpe – 56

Valley Heights – 50

West Elk – 33

Boys Scores:

Seaman – 40

Pittsburg – 59

Council Grove – 56

Maur Hill – 59

Perry-Lecompton – 35

Cheney – 53

So. Coffey Co. – 35

St. John Hudson – 49

Centralia – 60

Osborne – 59

Rawlins County – 44

Hanover – 65

Waverly – 22

Northern Valley – 63

Axtell – 42

Elyria Christian – 53