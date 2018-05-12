Sports

Washburn Rural captures 2018 Centennial League swim title

Washburn Rural captures 2018 Centennial League swim title

By: Matt Gasper

Posted: May 11, 2018 08:49 PM CDT

Updated: May 11, 2018 10:47 PM CDT

Centennial League swim championship results from May 11, 2018:

1. Washburn Rural - 385

2. Manhattan - 380

3. Seaman - 269

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Entertainment

National

Trending Stories

Don't Miss Video