A fairly hot start to Mother's Day weekend
What We're Tracking:
- Partly cloudy night
- Very warm for most areas this weekend
- Better storm chances early next week
Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies tonight with south breezes ahead of a stalling-out front over the area. South of this front, lows will only fall into the upper 60s to near 70°. However, north of the front, we'll see lows in the 50s.
That front continues to be a dividing line of two very different types of air. Cooler and drier air may hold on to the northwestern third of the viewing area through this weekend with temperatures in the 70s. However, most of Northeast Kansas will be south of the front with gusty south winds and highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s on Saturday, then briefly cooling on Sunday to lower to middle 80s.
Although an isolated shower or storm is possible this weekend, mainly at night, the better chance for showers and storms will move our way early next week. Best chances will be late Monday and again late Tuesday into Tuesday night or early Wednesday.
KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller
