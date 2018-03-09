Cold front this weekend brings a chill for Sunday

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

What We're Tracking:

Cloudy & mild for Saturday; slight rain chance

Colder winds blow through on Sunday

Spring-like weather again next week

Mostly clear and cool tonight with lows falling into the lower to middle 30s.

For Saturday, a lot more cloud cover moves our way with mild weather still in place. Highs will reach the upper 50s to near 60. However, as a cold front slides through Saturday night, a few rain showers are possible. Most areas stay dry Saturday night, but a few showers are certainly possible.

Behind the front on Sunday, chilly north winds with highs only in the middle 40s. A big warm-up next week will have us near 70 by the end of the week.

- KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller