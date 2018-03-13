Cold night before a huge warm-up on Wednesday

What We're Tracking:

Clear, cold tonight

Big warm-up for Wednesday

Rain chances by Thursday night/Friday

A mostly clear sky tonight with temperatures tumbling all the way back into the upper 10s and lower 20s by morning.

Highs will surge all the way back to the upper 60s and lower 70s by afternoon. Essentially two seasons in one day tomorrow! That's thanks to a southwest wind and wall-to-wall sunshine.

Highs will again reach the lower 70s Thursday before a storm system brings in cooler weather for Friday and Saturday, but a decent chance for some much-needed rain Thursday night into early Friday.

- KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller