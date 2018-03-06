Cold wind continues into the night

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

What We're Tracking:

Windy through most of the night

Cooler weather through mid-week

Warmer by Friday

The cloud cover will gradually clear overnight, but the winds are not going to let up completely. Northwest winds at 15-25mph through morning will combine with temperatures falling into the middle 20s to give us wind chills in the lower 10s by morning.

Highs rebound to the middle 40s on Wednesday with a northwest wind 10-20mph. Clear and cold Wednesday night as we fall into the upper 10s to near 20.

Warmer weather moves in on Thursday with highs in the lower 50s with sunshine before a big warm-up on Friday with highs in the upper 60s.

- KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller