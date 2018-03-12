Cool mornings ahead before mid-week warming arrives
What We're Tracking:
- Another chilly night
- Warmer weather by mid-week
- Late week rain chances
A few passing clouds tonight with temperatures falling back into the middle 20s.
After a chilly start on Tuesday, we'll clear out and become mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s by Tuesday afternoon.
Even warmer weather ahead for Wednesday and Thursday with middle to upper 60s on Wednesday and then into the lower 70s by Thursday. Our next weather-maker moves in Thursday night into Friday with chances for rain.
- KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller
