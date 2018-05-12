Early morning rain clears out, another very warm day for most

A few spotty showers and weak thunderstorms have developed early this morning. Some lightning has been detected with this storms as they continue to quickly race off to the northeast and east.

Otherwise, this rain wraps up as the morning progresses, and most spots wake up to a mostly cloudy sky. Breaks of sunshine will start to pop through as the day progresses, but for much of the region, it'll be another very warm day.

A cold front draped over the northern half of the region won't move much throughout the day today. Areas like Concordia and Marysville will be on the cooler side today as they stay behind that front, keeping high temperatures in the 70s and low 80s. Ahead of the front, it'll stay on the warm and humid side with highs in the 80s to near 90°.

Clouds increase once again for tonight, with the slight chance of a few spotty showers and storms during the overnight hours for those along the Kansas-Nebraska border.

Otherwise, it'll be a cooler night for much of the region as that cold front sags further to the south, making for more 50s and 60s by daybreak on Mother's Day.

However, that cold front will retreat right back to the north, making for another warm and humid day for many on Mother's Day. 70s and low 80s north will see more 80s and low 90s to the southeast, ahead of that front. More clouds than sunshine are expected through much of the day, as well as dry conditions.

A few spotty showers and storms may start to pop up near sunset, and last into the overnight hours.

Otherwise, better chances for scattered showers and storms rumble in for the work week next week. Even with the periodic rain chances, it'll continue to stay on the warm side with high temperatures primarily in the 80s.