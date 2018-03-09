KSNT Storm Track Weather Update

What We're Tracking:

Lighter winds

Warmer weather into the weekend

Rain/snow chances Saturday into Sunday

A few passing clouds are expected for tonight as temperatures bottom out in the 20s and low 30s. A light breeze at 5 to 10 mph will make it feel a few degrees colder than that due to the wind chill.

Friday will see a surge of even milder weather return across the region. High temperatures will be a mix of 50s and 60s, but some southern areas could flirt with that 70 degree mark. Those warmer temperatures will go along with a mostly sunny sky.

Clouds increase for the start of the weekend on Saturday. Even with the additional cloud cover, temperatures stay mild early with highs in the 50s. However, a few scattered showers will be fair game for Saturday afternoon into the evening.

As temperatures fall from the 50s into the 30s for Saturday night into early Sunday morning, any rain could start to mix over to snow.

Otherwise, the chance of any precipitation will taper off as Sunday morning progresses. More clouds than sunshine is expected through much of the day on Sunday, as well. It will be a cooler start to the new week though, with high temperatures sliding back down into the 40s.

Beyond Sunday, temperatures will gradually start to warm up once again. 40s for Sunday will turn to near 70 degree weather to close out the work and school week.

-KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller