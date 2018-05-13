Milder night for some, temperatures soar for Mother's Day

Copyright by KSNT - All rights reserved

Clouds increase once again for tonight, with the slight chance of a few spotty showers and storms during the overnight hours into the early morning hours of Mother's Day.

Otherwise, it'll be a cooler night for much of the region as a stationary front slowly sags further to the south, making for more 50s and 60s by daybreak on Mother's Day.

However, that statioanry front will retreat right back to the north, making for another warm and humid day for many on Mother's Day. Low to mid 80s north will see more 80s and low 90s to the southeast, ahead of that front. It'll be more on the humid side for those ahead of the front to the south and southeast, as well.

Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy conditions are expected for Mother's Day. As sunset closes in, a few showers and storms could begin to pop up. The threat of severe weather overall is on the low side. However, any storms that do fire up could still be capable of some gusty winds and even some small hail.

Otherwise, better chances for scattered showers and storms rumble in for the work week next week. Even with the periodic rain chances, it'll continue to stay on the warm side with high temperatures primarily in the 80s.