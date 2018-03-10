Slight rain chance later today, noticeably cooler for Sunday

More clouds than sunshine is expected through much of the day today. Sprinkles and a few isolated showers will be possible during the afternoon into the evening. This minor is due to our next cold front that will push through.

Mostly cloudy conditions stick around for tonight as temperatures fall into the 30s. If moisture can linger long enough into tonight as temperatures get into the 30s, a few wet snowflakes could mix in. Even so, no accumulation is expected if any snow were to make it to the ground.

Noticeably cooler weather moves in for Sunday behind that cold front. It will be breezy behind that front, as well. North and northwest winds at 10 to 20 mph by daybreak, will become a due north wind at 15 to 25 mph by the afternoon. That cool wind coupled with mostly cloudy conditions will prevent temperatures from climbing beyond the 40s. Wind chill temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s through the day.

It's a brief cool down though. High temperatures will gradually climb throughout the week with mostly sunny conditions in place. Leading into the weekend on Friday, rain chances return as temperatures max out near 70 degrees.