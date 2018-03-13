The weirdest weather ever forecasted

Happy Tuesday, Northeast Kansas! Last week I spent some time talking science with 6th graders at Cair Paravel in Topeka. We talked about severe weather and how to stay safe during storms. I even showed them the homemade lava lamp experiment from a couple weeks ago. However, I left with a few great questions for me.

Haven, a 6th grader at Cair Paravel in Topeka, asked, "Hi Kyle! My question is: what's the weirdest weather you've ever predicted?

That's such a great question, Haven! Before I moved to Kansas - I actually worked at a TV station in Pennsylvania. I covered everything from nor'easters to a historic flood of the mighty Susquehanna River.

In Kansas - I had my first experience with forecasting thunder snow and sleet. But also, I've forecasted REAL severe weather - like straight line winds, large hail and tornadoes. Severe thunderstorms are not nearly as common in New York or Pennsylvania.

The weirdest weather I can remember was on Friday, October 13th, 2006 - when 22 inches of snow blanketed Western New York - snapping trees and power lines because the leaves were still on the trees when the snow was falling. The weight of the snow on those leaves and branches made for widespread power outages - that got me out of school for a week straight! That winter storm hit more than two weeks before Halloween!

