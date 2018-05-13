Very warm and humid for most this Mother's Day, chance of storms this evening

Some spotty showers and weak thunderstorm have developed this morning, to go along with some areas of fog and mist. This hit-or-miss rain and fog will gradually start to taper off as the morning progresses.

Otherwise, today will be impacted once again by a stationary front that has draped itself across northeast Kansas. That front that sagged to the south during the overnight hours, but will retreat back to the north.

That will make for a humid and very warm Mother's Day for much of the region today, as highs max out in the upper 80s and low 90s.. The only exception will be some of our extreme northwestern areas, who could stay behind that front, making for a less humid and slightly cooler day with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Partly to mostly cloudy conditions are expected for most of Mother's Day today. However, if you're planning on taking mom out to dinner this evening, you may run into some rain. Beyond 5-6 o'clock this evening, a few showers and storms could begin to pop up. Overall, the threat of severe weather is low for today. However, any storms that do fire up could still be capable of producing some gusty winds and even some small hail.

Beyond midnight tonight, that secondary rain chance tapers off as that stationary front barely moves. That will make for a warm start heading out the door tomorrow morning, with most areas near 70° by daybreak on Monday.

Monday will be another humid and warm day for many with highs in the 80s. However, Monday does come along with a better chances for some scattered showers and storms late in the afternoon into the evening. There is the slight risk of severe storms, with the main threats being hail and strong winds.

Otherwise, more chances for scattered showers and storms rumble in through at least the middle portion of this week. Even with the periodic rain chances, it'll continue to stay on the warm side with high temperatures primarily in the 80s.