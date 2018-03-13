Warmer weather and rain chances ahead

We're tracking another seasonal day on tap - right down to the hour-by-hour temperatures. It was another frosty morning, but if you liked the weather yesterday - you'll love the lower/middle 50s again today. Remember, our average high temperature for this time of the year is 55° - so we're pretty close to where we should be, with forecasted highs between 50 and 55°. Just like we've been talking about for a few days now - the overall temperature trend is a WARM one. Expect highs in the 60s tomorrow and then 70-75° by Thursday! Yes, you read that correctly! Seasonal weather again today, before spring-like temps dominate the extended forecast.

Speaking of spring - the new season is just one week away! And it's not coming at a better time! To put it bluntly - we need rain...desperately. There are drought statuses as far as the eye can see and it's only getting worse with every week that passes with no raindrops in the buckets. Lucky for us - the next 3 months (the entire spring season) are by far our wettest months of the year. We don't want to get anyone's hopes up, but the recent computer models are trending a bit wetter for Friday's rain chance and it looks like early next week will be a bit rainy too. It's still a bit too early to talk specifics (because things will likely change between now and then...again) but most of Northeast Kansas should plan on rain showers and a few isolated thunderstorms as early as Thursday evening. If the recent trend holds, we'll be looking at a fairly rain-filled forecast for Friday. Early indications point toward a solid half-inch of rain - with locally heavier amounts possible. In fact, we've gone ahead and dropped Friday's high back down into the upper 50s. We're confident it will be a gloomy day with all of the moisture around the E. Plains. The timing couldn't be better either, because Saturday is St. Patrick's Day!

That's right! Skies should have plenty of time to clear out before St. Patrick's Day and that means wall-to-wall sunshine and soaring temperatures. Expect highs in the middle/upper 60s on Saturday and we're guaranteeing that you won't have to deal with snow for this year's parade (ugh - last year was the worst)! Be safe and responsible this weekend! Mother Nature is certainly holding up her end of the bargain - bringing picture perfect weather for the holiday. As we alluded to above - it looks like a few more rain chances will slide in next week. Again - still a bit too early to talk specifics, but it looks like scattered rain and 60s next Monday AND Tuesday. Every little bit of moisture counts and a great way to fight back against the ever-growing drought will be somewhat consistent rain chances in the extended forecast. Now we just cross our fingers that these potential rain-makers actually make it to our neck of the woods. You don't need us to tell you how dry it's been in recent weeks (and months). We'll keep our eyes on the sky - fine-tuning the 7-Day Forecast over the next few days. Stay tuned.

You're already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas. Be sure to check back for regular forecast updates, as the warmer weather rolls in. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free right here. It's also available (for free) on your local mobile marketplace - Android, iPhone, etc. It's the very best way to get an up-to-th-minute forecast on-the-go! No matter where you are, we're always watching and always tracking!

Have a great day!

- KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert