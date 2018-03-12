Warmer weather expected for St. Patrick's Day 2018

We're tracking a relatively cool start to the fresh work and school week. Temps this morning were in the 20s and 30s - with those lingering Sunday clouds overhead. Our average high temperature for this time of the year is up to 55°. Most spots in Northeast Kansas will clock in BELOW the seasonal standard today. Expect highs in the lower 50s this afternoon - as skies gradually clear. We'll definitely see some sunshine today, but it's still going to take a few hours until we completely clear things out. Don't expect 'warmer' weather anytime soon either. In fact, we feel the 60s until Wednesday afternoon (at the earliest).

As we alluded to above - we're starting this week out fairly cool. However, that won't stop us from warming up into St. Patrick's Day Weekend. Honestly - the timing couldn't be any better considering the St. Patrick's Day snow last year (and the wintry Topeka parade)! In other words - we'll take the cooler weather right now, if that means highs warming into the 70s for the holiday weekend! It's time to start making plans (if you haven't already), especially with St. Patrick's Day on a Saturday this year. We're expecting wall-to-wall sunshine and unseasonably warm weather for the weekend festivities! The only real hiccup in the forecast might be a couple rain showers late Thursday night or early Friday morning.

Speaking of - we can definitely use as much moisture as we can get right now. It's common knowledge that the drought is back and 'severe' drought levels have moved back into S. Central Kansas. We'll keep our eyes on the extended forecast, but there doesn't seem to be a drought-busting rain anytime soon. However, it's way to early to talk specifics about the aforementioned late-week rain chances. But, if we gaze deeper into the crystal ball - there looks to be an wholesale weather pattern change early next week. And if that ends up being the case - we could be migrating back into a much wetter forecast...as April marches closer. At this point - expect some light/moderate rain showers late Thursday night or Friday morning and stay tuned in the coming weeks, as spring (our wettest season) is now just one week away!

You're already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas.

- KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert