Skip to content
KSNT
Topeka
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Kansas
National
International
Washington-DC
Entertainment
Education 21st Century
Someone You Should Know
Cute Kid
Jefferson Awards
Top Stories
Topeka and Shawnee County Sports Awards winners announced
Top Stories
The family business: lavender farm invites you to enjoy the sea of purple
Pharmacist sentenced to probation in Medicaid billing scheme
List of best and worst driving cities in Kansas
WATCH: Two-year-old falls from window, caught by passerby
Weather
Interactive Radar
WeatherCam Network
Closings
Current Alerts
Weather App/Text Alerts
Kidcast
Sports
Local Sports
Football Frenzy
Full Court Press
Emporia State Hornets
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas State Wildcats
Washburn Ichabods
Topeka Pilots Hockey
Contests
Report It!
Community
Local Calendar
Your Wellness Network
Buy Local
NOTO
Clear The Shelters
Watch
Live Stream
Newsfeed Now
KSNT – NBC
KTKA – ABC
KTMJ – FOX
Northeast Kansas CW
TV Schedule
FOX 43 News
FOX 43 News AM LIVE
FOX 43 News Cute Pet
FOX 43 News Pet Advice
About Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Hyfn Local Digital
DVD Request
Text Alerts
Mobile Apps
Email Updates
Page 2
Page 2 Advice
Page 2 Comics
Page 2 Fiction
Page 2 Food
Search
Search
Search
Headlines
The family business: lavender farm invites you to enjoy the sea of purple
TPD investigating woman’s suspicious death
Dog that bit two Topeka children caught
Topeka and Shawnee County Sports Awards winners announced
Pharmacist sentenced to probation in Medicaid billing scheme
More Top Stories
Top Stories
List of best and worst driving cities in Kansas
WATCH: Two-year-old falls from window, caught by passerby
LIVE: Democratic debates
Target, eBay to offer competing deals on Amazon’s ‘Prime Day’
2 more deputies fired for inaction after school shooting
Wichita police officer charged with allegedly helping a woman avoid arrest
Teen pleads no contest to bringing gun to Lawrence school
Democrats clash in 2020’s opening debate, aiming at Trump
Trump calls out Rapinoe for comments about White House visit
Hotter weather ahead through the week
More Top Stories
Local Sports
Topeka and Shawnee County Sports Awards winners announced
Doty setting up ESU basketball for a bright future
Indians drop Royals in series finale
Topeka Pilots hope to increase recruiting with new renovation
K-State women’s basketball adds transfer Harris
More Local Sports News
Kansas
Lottery ticket vending machine makes debut in Kansas
Jobs Coming To Salina
Fake opioid drugs sold in SW Kansas
Police on the scene of standoff in Hutchinson
USDA moves National Institute of Food and Agriculture, Economic Research Service to Kansas City
More Kansas News
National
Target, eBay to offer competing deals on Amazon’s ‘Prime Day’
2 more deputies fired for inaction after school shooting
Husband of Missing Mom Says He Misses 5 Children
Photos of Migrant Father and Daughter Spark Global Anguish
Sheriff: Mom abused her children, boiled puppies to death
More National News
Entertainment
List of best and worst driving cities in Kansas
‘Puppy dog eyes’ are an evolutionary trick to wield power over humans, scientists say
‘Baby Shark’ TV show coming to Nickelodeon
One-on-one with ‘Jeopardy!’ phenom James Holzhauer after losing game
Principal: I accidentally plagiarized Ashton Kutcher speech
More Entertainment News