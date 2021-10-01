Skip to content
KSNT News
Topeka
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Kansas
National
Capitol Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
Someone You Should Know
BestReviews
Cute Kid
Destination Kansas
Veterans Voices
Our News Team
Top Stories
Local family remembers murdered loved one by giving back to law enforcement
Video
Top Stories
Topeka hospital encouraging flu vaccination; several options to get your shot
Rain likely Saturday
Washburn Rural High school students celebrate homecoming with parade and pep rally
Video
Washburn student body size drops, despite uptick in incoming class
Weather
Interactive Radar
WeatherCam Network
Closings and Delays
Current Alerts
Weather App
Kidcast
Sports
Local Sports
Football Frenzy
Full Court Press
The Big Game
Washburn Ichabods
Emporia State Hornets
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas State Wildcats
Big 12 Football
Kansas City Royals
Kansas City Chiefs
China 2022
Top Stories
Will Zalatoris shoots 61 to share lead at Sanderson Farms
Top Stories
So Yeon Ryu, Ewart Shadoff share lead at ShopRite LPGA
WNBA playoff semifinals all even, shifts to Chicago, Phoenix
Sportsbooks: Brady-Belichick showdown most heavily bet game
Alabama, Ole Miss defenders don’t want repeat of shootout
Community
Contests
Local Calendar
Photo Galleries
Kansas Lottery
Daily Horoscope
Comics
Movie Reviews
Adopt-A-Pet
Daily Pledge Of Allegiance
Feeding America
Hispanic Heritage Month
Shop Downtown Topeka
Local Business Leader – Topeka
Watch
Live Stream
Video Center
KSNT – NBC
KTKA – ABC
KTMJ – FOX
Northeast Kansas CW
TV Schedule
FOX 43
FOX 43 News AM LIVE
FOX 43 AM LIVE Financial Advice
FOX 43 AM LIVE Cute Pets
FOX 43 AM LIVE News Pet Advice
FOX 43 AM LIVE Zoo and You
FOX 43 AM LIVE What’s Cooking?
FOX 43 AM LIVE Birthday Club Sign Up
Top Stories
K-State unveils new Vet facility
Top Stories
Topeka hospital encouraging flu vaccination; several options to get your shot
Top Stories
Washburn Rural High school students celebrate homecoming with parade and pep rally
Video
Washburn student body size drops, despite uptick in incoming class
Deadly crash in Herington shuts down US-56
Kansas introduces new dashboard tracking COVID in schools
Share It!
About Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
DVD Request
Mobile Apps
Sign Up For The Latest News And Emails Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contact Us
Jobs
Find A Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
China 2022
US athlete hopes switch to skiing leads to trip to Beijing
Video
History-making Utah athlete training to represent Ghana in Winter Olympics
Video
Hubbell, Donohue eye Beijing Olympics to close out partnership
Video
USOPC: American hopefuls for Beijing Games must have vaccine
NHL reaches agreement to send players to Olympics in Beijing
More China 2022 Headlines
IOC urges Olympic teams to ask for more vaccines
Broadcasters urged to cancel plans to cover Beijing Olympics
Trending Stories
Increased food assistance is here to stay; How much are you eligible for?
Video
WATCH HERE: First virtual Late Night in the Phog to start at 7 p.m.
Video
USPS service slowdown starts Friday. Here’s what to expect
Paranormal Cirque, a dark and twisted circus, opening at Heartland Motorsports Park Thursday night
Video
Local family remembers murdered loved one by giving back to law enforcement
Video
Close
You have been added to KSNT News Update Newsletter
Subscribe Now
KSNT News Update
Sign Up