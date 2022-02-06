USA’s Jaelin Kauf executed a fast and aggressive super-final run Sunday to capture Olympic silver in women’s moguls at the 2022 Winter Olympics, scoring three points off a dominant title-winning performance from Australian Jakara Anthony.

Kauf attacked the course in her final run, clocking 26.37 with a big backflip mute grab on the top jump to score an 80.28 and earn Team USA its second medal of the Games following snowboarder Julia Marino‘s in slopestyle. It’s also the first women’s moguls medal since Hannah Kearney‘s bronze in 2014.

Kearney, who also won 2010 gold in Vancouver, was on the call for the finals and Kauf’s runs for NBC Olympics.

RESULTS

Anthony controlled the field throughout the event’s competitions, scoring more than 81 points in all four of her runs at the Games. The 2019 world runner-up topped the first qualifying round Thursday with an 83.75, then won all three final rounds Sunday with 81.91, 81.29 and 83.09.

Kauf’s teammates Olivia Giaccio, Hannah Soar and Kai Owens joined her in the finals. All four advanced out of Final 1 as top-12 finishers. In Final 2, Kauf and Giaccio took second and sixth to advance. Soar just missed the top-six cutoff in seventh and Owens got caught up right before the bottom jump for 10th.

Giaccio finished sixth overall. Her super-final run included a big back full on the top jump, but her landing was heavy on the right foot and she didn’t ski fast in the following middle section. She made history in January when she became the first woman to land a cork 1080 in competition.

Defending gold medalist Perrine Laffont of France threw a backflip Japan grab and cork 720 on her super-final run but it wasn’t enough to reclaim the crown.

