BEIJING (AP) — American halfpipe champion Chloe Kim opened about her mental health on Thursday after successfully defending her Olympic title.

Kim said she is able to handle fame and pressure much better now than after she won her first Olympic gold four years ago in Pyeongchang.

Kim admitted she even tossed her 2018 gold medal in the trash as she suffered from anxiety, stress and social media abuse after winning.

But she won’t be tossing out her Beijing medal and hopes to inspire others by opening up about her own struggles.