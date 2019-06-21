Arbor Court Retirement Community at Topeka

Independent Living & Retirement Community in Topeka

Your Life. Your Style. Your Home.

Looking to age gracefully in a senior independent retirement community? Come visit Arbor Court Retirement Community in Topeka, Kansas, an independent retirement community designed for active adults that are 55 and over. Our residents enjoy the best in carefree living. Each person is encouraged to continue their lifestyle as they now enjoy.

You can choose from a variety of floor plans including studio, one, or two bedroom apartments each with a full size kitchen. Our leases are month to month so you can try us out without a long term commitment. Our affordable rental fees include daily meals, housekeeping, laundry services, transportation, and convenient parking.

Living with us provides the ultimate in companionship and freedom from minor concerns. Arbor Court is an affordable retirement community, so you can maintain your independence without emptying your checkbook. Be all that you can be without the burdens of owning your own home. Best of all, you’ll be among friends!

Amenities & Services

At Arbor Court, we understand that it is important to get the most value for your money, so we’ve designed the best package of amenities that you’ll find anywhere! Amenities and Services may vary by location.

– 24 Hour Staffing

– Private Apartments

– Full Size Kitchen

– Patio Area

– Storm Shelter

– Individually Controlled Heat & A/C

– On-Site Storage

– Easy Access Elevator

– Breakfast and Lunch Provided

– Housekeeping Services

– On-Site Recycling Services

– Free Laundry Facilities

– Maintenance-Free living

– Scheduled transportation to physician’s appointments, entertainment, and shopping

– Home health services available through an outside agency of your choice

– Daily exercise programs

– Beauty salon & manicurist on-site

– Regular entertainment and activities

– Full-size pool table

– Indoor & outdoor family/community areas

– Pet-friendly community

– Cable

– Free Wifi

Rates & Floor Plans

Studios starting at $1650

One Bedroom starting at $1900

Two Bedrooms starting at $2300

Our apartments range from 360 square feet to 924 square feet. Our leases are month to month so you can try us out without a long term commitment.

