Arbor Court Retirement Community At Topeka

Independent Living & Retirement Community in Topeka

Looking to age gracefully in a senior independent retirement community?  Come visit Arbor Court Retirement Community in Topeka, Kansas, an independent retirement community designed for active adults that are 55 and over.  Our residents enjoy the best in carefree living.  Each person is encouraged to continue their lifestyle as they now enjoy.

You can choose from a variety of floor plans including studio, one, or two bedroom apartments each with a full size kitchen.  Our leases are month to month so you can try us out without a long term commitment.  Our affordable rental fees include daily meals, housekeeping, laundry services, transportation, and convenient parking.

Living with us provides the ultimate in companionship and freedom from minor concerns.  Arbor Court is an affordable retirement community, so you can maintain your independence without emptying your checkbook.  Be all that you can be without the burdens of owning your own home.  Best of all, you’ll be among friends!

Amenities & Services

At Arbor Court, we understand that it is important to get the most value for your money, so we’ve designed the best package of amenities that you’ll find anywhere!  Amenities and Services may vary by location.

  • – 24 Hour Staffing
  • – Private Apartments
  • – Full Size Kitchen
  • – Patio Area
  • – Storm Shelter
  • – Individually Controlled Heat & A/C
  • – On-Site Storage
  • – Easy Access Elevator
  • – Breakfast and Lunch Provided
  • – Housekeeping Services
  • – On-Site Recycling Services
  • – Free Laundry Facilities
  • – Maintenance-Free living
  • – Scheduled transportation to physician’s appointments, entertainment, and  shopping
  • – Home health services available through an outside agency of your choice
  • – Daily exercise programs
  • – Beauty salon & manicurist on-site
  • – Regular entertainment and activities
  • – Full-size pool table
  • – Indoor & outdoor family/community areas
  • – Pet-friendly community
  • – Cable
  • – Free Wifi

– Arbor Court makes it easy for you to enjoy the luxuries that retirement living brings!

Rates & Floor Plans

Studios starting at $1650
One Bedroom starting at $1900
Two Bedrooms starting at $2300

Our apartments range from 360 square feet to 924 square feet.  Our leases are month to month so you can try us out without a long term commitment.
 

Arbor Court Retirement Community at Topeka

4200 SW Drury Lane
Topeka, KS 66604
Entrance off 15th & Gage

Phone: (785) 273-6847

Andrea Graham
Executive Director
E-Mail

Linda Clements
Director of Business Development
E-Mail

Testimonials

“I have lived here at Arbor court for two-and-a-half years. What a blessing it was to find this retirement community. The staff have been wonderful to me.” ~ Shirley Counseller

“We chose Arbor Court for my mother because it is the perfect size and functions as a close community. The administrators and employees are skilled and thoughtful. They really tried to help her transition after her move. Unfortunately, mom landed in the hospital just after one month in residence. One of the kind staff members helped care for mom’s cat while she was in rehab. It gave her great peace of mind. The administration here have been an amazing source of information that has helped me to build a support system around my mom so that she and her beloved cat can stay in her apartment. They have also gotten me through some very difficult days and have truly become our extended family.” ~ Cathy Leonhart