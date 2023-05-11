Lexus on Thursday provided the first teaser look at its redesigned 2024 GX and confirmed the rugged mid-size SUV is coming soon.

Toyota launched a redesigned Land Cruiser in 2021, and while the nameplate is no longer offered in the U.S., the redesigned full-size SUV spawned a Lexus LX twin that arrived here for the 2022 model year.

Soon, the Land Cruiser will spawn a smaller sibling known as the Land Cruiser Prado, and as was the case for previous generations, the new Prado will most likely end up as the corporate twin to the new GX.

The teaser photos reveal little in the way of detail, though the headlight design and heavily sculpted hood are similar to what’s found on the larger LX. The design also gives off some Range Rover vibes.

2024 Lexus GX teaser

The current GX, known as the GX 460, has been on sale since the 2010 model year and is thus long overdue for a redesign. According to recent trademark activity, the the new GX will be known as the GX 550.

Not much is known about the SUV, apart from it likely riding on Toyota’s TNGA-F body-on-frame platform shared with the Land Cruiser and LX twins, as well as Toyota’s Tundra pickup and related Sequoia SUV. A shortened TNGA-F platform is also destined for the redesigned 2024 Toyota Tacoma, and likely a related 4Runner SUV.

The likely powertrain for the U.S.-spec GX is a detuned version of the 409-hp turbocharged 3.5-liter V-6 found in the LX. A hybrid option may also be available at some point, while in other markets Lexus may offer a diesel option. The current GX 460 uses an antiquated 4.6-liter V-8 that puts out a V-6-like 301 hp.

While the new GX will almost certainly feature third-row seats, Lexus will have an alternative mid-size SUV with three rows in the form of the new 2024 TX. The TX will be a corporate twin to the recently revealed 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander, and both SUVs will share a plant in Princeton, Indiana.

Related Articles