Following its redesign for the 2023, the Lexus RX enters the 2024 model year with a new plug-in hybrid grade.

The RX 450h+ is already offered overseas but is only now reaching dealerships in the U.S., with Lexus on Tuesday announcing a starting price of $70,080, including destination.

The RX 450h+ is the second plug-in hybrid for Lexus, following the smaller NX 450h+ which is mechanically similar. And it may be pricey but it comes with all-wheel drive and many of the RX’s premium features as standard.

It uses a 2.5-liter inline-4 for the internal-combustion component of its powertrain, and features an 18.1-kwh lithium-ion battery. Lexus hasn’t provided full details on the powertrain, including a power figure, but in other markets the RX 450h+ is good for a combined 302 hp. Lexus said owners can expect 0-60 mph acceleration in 6.2 seconds and 35 miles of pure electric range.

2024 Lexus RX 450h+

Among the standard features found on the RX 450h+ are 21-inch wheels, a head-up display, leather trim, heated and cooled seats, a panorama glass roof with roof rails, and ambient lighting. A standard 14-inch touchscreen serves as the infotainment hub while a 21-speaker Mark Levinson sound system is available for audio buffs.

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also on offer.

Buyers have eight exterior colors to choose from and three interior color options. The interior can also be dressed with either Ash Bamboo or Black Open Pore accents.

Like every RX, the RX 450h+ also features as standard a suite of active safety technology, which the automaker dubs the Lexus Safety System+ 3.0. It includes automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control, traffic sign recognition, and active lane control. An available park assist system with remote parking lets you maneuver the vehicle into tricky spots from outside using an app.

