The redesigned 2024 Ford Ranger sails into U.S. showrooms this summer, and when it arrives there will be a fire-breathing Ranger Raptor available for the first time.

The Ranger Raptor already offers plenty of performance in stock form thanks to a turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 pumping out 405 hp, but there will likely be some buyers left unsatisfied, even with this rating.

Hennessey Performance has a solution in the form of its 2024 VelociRaptor 500 Ranger upgrade revealed on Tuesday. As the name suggests, the upgrade takes power up to the 500-hp level, which it achieves via a high-flow intake, a larger intercooler, and engine management software.

The mechanical package is the same as Hennessey’s VelociRaptor 500 Bronco upgrade for the Bronco Raptor, which Hennessey launched last year. According to the company, the Ranger Raptor is lighter than the Bronco Raptor, resulting in an agile truck.

2024 Hennessey VelociRaptor 500 Ranger

“The VelociRaptor 500 Ranger is an excellent choice for the pickup enthusiast who doesn’t need the capacity of our full-size VelociRaptor 600 F-150,” John Hennessey, Hennessey’s CEO and founder, said in a statement. “The mid-size pickup is incredibly capable and very agile.”

Also included in the upgrade is a blow-off valve, custom bumpers, LED driving lights, body graphics, and Hennessey’s own 18-inch wheel design wrapped in 35-inch off-road tires. Items for the interior include head rests with a “Hennessey” script, custom floor mats, and a numbered build plaque.

These upgrades are joined by the Ranger Raptor’s standard 10-speed automatic and all-wheel-drive system with locking front and rear differentials. The mid-size performance pickup also comes with Fox’s 2.5-inch Live Valve internal bypass shocks.

Hennessey is still developing the 2024 VelociRaptor 500 Ranger. The company expects to start deliveries in the fourth quarter. The price of the upgrade is $24,950. With the 2024 Ranger Raptor starting at $56,960, with shipping, you’re looking at a total speed of at least $81,910.

Related Articles