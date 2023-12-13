The Honda Accord remains one of our highest rated mainstream sedans, and Honda expects the hybrid version to be the most popular model. For good reason. At up to 48 mpg combined, the new Accord Hybrid runs smoother and cleaner than in years past, even if it lacks some of the pluck and polish of its predecessor. For a hybrid starting price of about $33,000, which is about $15,000 below the average transaction price, as well as its low cost of ownership, calm cabin, smooth ride, and good standard features, it’s an easy pick as one of the nine finalists for The Car Connection Best Car To Buy 2024.

Redesigned for 2023, the Honda Accord arrived too late in the year to qualify for last year’s award. The midsize sedan carries over its winning ways with an even more efficient and cleaner hybrid model that’s more practical and proletarian. The 11th generation Accord is longer, wider, cleaner, and has a simpler infotainment interface to complement its always good handling, value, and efficiency. The hybrid system pairs a revised 2.0-liter inline-4 with two motors for 204 hp and 247 lb-ft of torque. The smooth system feels effortless, and the updates make it rely more on electric power, where its cleaner and quieter but not as quick. Balanced handling and direct steering give the front-drive sedan good poise.

2024 Honda Accord

The $33,640 Accord Sport hybrid comes well equipped with a 12.3-inch touchscreen and wireless smartphone connectivity, as well as automatic emergency braking, active lane control, blind-spot monitors, and adaptive cruise control.

The challenge for recommending the 2024 Honda Accord Hybrid is one of patience. The redesigned 2025 Toyota Camry arrives next spring as a hybrid only, and unlike the Accord, it will have available all-wheel drive. The refreshed 2024 Hyundai Sonata goes on sale this winter, to be followed by a hybrid model. Details about the hybrid have not been disclosed, but the three powertrain options carry over so the hybrid should repeat as the mpg hybrid sedan champ at 52 mpg combined. That comes close to another one of our finalists, the new Toyota Prius, at 57 mpg combined.

As far as hybrid sedans go, next year will be a tough choice. For now, the Accord Hybrid is our recommendation. Will it be crowned our Best Car To Buy 2024? Find out on Jan. 3, when our editorial judges decide the winner for The Car Connection and at our sister publications, Motor Authority and Green Car Reports.

