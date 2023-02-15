On Wednesday, the Hoonigan team released a video to YouTube discussing what’s next after the loss of co-founder and automotive icon Ken Block.

Hoonigan co-founder and Block’s business partner Brian Scotto said the team was supposed to start the year by traveling to Australia to film a down under version of their video series “This vs. That.”

The trip was cancelled after Block died in a snowmobile accident on Jan. 2.

Over the last few weeks, Scotto said, the Hoonigan team discussed the project’s future, and concluded that it was time to change its direction.

As a result, a new YouTube show set to take place on Wednesdays will be like “hanging out to update you on the dumb stuff we are doing,” Hoonigan Hertech Eugene Jr. said.

The new show’s vibe will be similar to an older show from Hoonigan called “Daily Transmission,” which faded away as the team evolved.

Another show, “Tangents,” will not continue.

Ron Zaras noted after taking a step back the team wants to go back to its roots—crazy, dumb stuff—while still producing “This vs. That” and other popular shows.

“Builds” will come back, but not crazy builds that people can’t produce in their garage. Hoonigan’s project car channel will return as well.

Block’s family will continue with other projects. Since Block’s death, they have founded the 43 Institute—dedicated to “creating paths of opportunity for the exceptionally driven”—and published a makeshift website that indicated updates would come soon. The website has not been updated and the Hoonigan crew made no mention of this foundation in their video aside from splashing the 43i.org website URL during the opening.

Ken Block’s daughter, Lia Block

On Wednesday, DirtFish Rally School announced Block’s daughter, Lia, and wife, Lucy, will compete in the rest of this year’s Green APU American Rally Association series. Block won the 100 Acre Wood Rally seven times, and the Block name will return to compete again in March. The duo plan to enter the remaining ARA rounds, according to team manager Derek Dauncey. Block’s co-driver, Alex Gelsomino, will co-drive for Lucy this year in the remaining ARA rounds. Gelsomino was a founding member of the team in 2010.

