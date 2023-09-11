The 2022-2023 Kia Sorento three-row crossover SUV is being recalled for a rearview camera projection that can fail to display, the NHTSA disclosed Monday. Redesigned for 2022, the Sorento and its hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants join millions of other cars recalled in the past few years for faulty rearview camera displays.

The Sorento’s camera mounting clips can break, which causes the camera to slip and project what may be behind the vehicle at an awkward or insufficient angle. The recall encompasses 144,979 Sorento from the model years 2022-2023.

The rearview camera was mandated by law in May 2018 to limit the number of backup crashes into pedestrians, especially children. The U.S. Department of Transportation announced when the law would be enacted in 2014, giving automakers time to design the head units and fit them into modern dashboards.

Since then, and especially in the past two years, automakers have struggled to meet the federal motor vehicle safety standards (FMVSS) as enforced by the NHTSA. Blank displays, delayed projections, intermittent views and other issues have plagued automakers in both newer and older cars.

In July, Mazda recalled more than 227,000 Mazda 3 hatchbacks and CX-3 small crossovers for a wiring harness than could come loose when driving or from closing the tailgate, potentially creating a blank or flickering camera image.

Early last year, Ford expanded a rearview camera recall on the Ford Mustang to total more than one million vehicles.

In May 2021, Mercedes-Benz recalled 342,366 sedans and crossover SUVs from the 2019-2021 model years for a rearview camera that can project a blank screen when the vehicle is in reverse.

In 2020, Stellantis, recalled more than 318,000 vehicles across its Ram, Jeep, Dodge, and Chrysler brands; Honda, Toyota, and BMW issued similar recalls, and Nissan in September 2019 had to recall 1.2 million vehicles for potentially showing a blank screen in reverse.

In the case of the 2022-2023 Sorento, owners will be notified by mail of the recall fix by October 27. Dealers will inspect and replace the rearview camera housing as necessary at no charge to owners. Owners may contact Kia customer service at 1-800-333-4542 or visit Kia’s recall site here.

