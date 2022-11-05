Electric race cars are becoming established in professional series like Formula E, but Canada’s Scalar Performance is focusing on club racing for its new zero-emission racer.

Unveiled this week at the 2022 SEMA show, the Scalar Performance SCR1 is the first car approved by the National Auto Sport Association (NASA) for use in its Super Touring Series, Scalar said. That’s a road-racing series aimed more at enthusiasts than pro drivers.

The SCR1 is based on the Toyota GR86, with Scalar having taken out the flat-4 engine and replaced it with an electric powertrain. A single motor sends 328 hp and 345 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels through a Torsen limited-slip differential and racing-style straight-cut gears.

The SCR1 is more powerful than a GR86, but also a bit heavier, with a quoted curb weight of 3,040 lb. Nonetheless, Scalar expects it to be much quicker than the gasoline sports car, with a 0-60 mph time of 3.9 seconds, compared to 6.1 seconds for a manual-transmission GR86. Top speed is 165 mph.

A 65-kwh battery pack will provide at least 45 minutes of track time, Scalar estimates. The SCR1 can DC fast-charge at 150 kw. Scalar listed a “recharge time” of less than 20 minutes, but that likely refers to an 80% charge, rather than a full charge, as is typical with DC fast-charging hardware.

Stopping power is provided by 6-piston front and 4-piston rear brake calipers. Scalar also added its own suspension system with Ohlins dampers. The company claims weight distribution is similar to a mid-engine car.

Scalar Performance SCR1 electric race car

Safety features include a fire-suppression system integrated with the battery pack, roll cage, and 6-point harnesses. Scalar also claims “industry leading thermal management” to prevent overheating of the pack.

Scalar plans to begin deliveries in summer 2023, starting with 10 Founder Edition cars. The company is accepting applications for these build slots through Dec. 31, which requires a $5,000 deposit on a $210,000 purchase price.

