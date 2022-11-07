Volkswagen and its luxury brand Audi are recalling 224,704 newer cars and SUVs for a faulty tire pressure monitor, the NHTSA disclosed on Monday. Despite the large recall, the fix is as easy as bringing the car into the dealer for a software update.

The tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) may not read the correct air pressure in the tires, specifically when all four tires deflate at the same rate at the same time, like when you drive over a road full of spikes. That’s a fail, according to the requirements of the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard, since the sudden loss of air in all four tires simultaneously could increase the risk of a crash.

Still, the driver should receive an error or warning light in the instrument cluster if the rare condition happens on “less than four tires” at the same time and rate.

The recall affects the following vehicles:

2019-2020 Audi A3 sedan and 2019 Audi A3 cabriolet

2019 Audi Q3

2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack and Sportwagen

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

2019-2020 Volkswagen Jetta and Jetta GLI

2019-2020 Volkswagen Golf A7, GTI, and R

2019-2021 Volkswagen Atlas

2020-2021 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport

Connected cars with more instrumentation and electronic sensors are relatively easy and inexpensive to fix due to software updates. Many newer cars, and especially electric cars, have over-the-air software updates that don’t require even a trip to the dealer.

The service-center visit required by this recall will be at no cost to owners.

Owners can expect notification by mail as early as Dec. 30, 2022. For more info, contact Volkswagen’s customer service at 1-800-893-5298 or Audi’s customer service at 1-800-253-2834, or visit VW’s recall website.

Related Articles