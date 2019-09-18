Skip to content
Top Stories
This recent hot spell will give way to scattered storms and cooler temps soon
McLouth Threshing Bee kicks off this weekend
5 keys to K-State’s 3-0 start
Topeka City Council hesitant to fully adopt new flag
Top Stories
A panda is the mascot for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics
Top Stories
3 dead as speedboat trying to set record crashes off Venice
Yaz’s grandson Mike hits HR; Giants beat Red Sox 7-6 in 15
5 keys to K-State’s 3-0 start
Verlander wins 19th as Astros beat Rangers 4-1
Border Report Tour
EXPLAINED: What is the border wall?
The barriers that make up the border wall
The process of legally crossing the US-Mexico border
Border wall plans could divide South Texas retirement community
450 miles of border wall by next year? In Arizona, it starts
More Border Report Tour Headlines
Money allocated for military projects to pay for segments of border wall
County leaders, residents in South Texas feel powerless against border wall
District judge in El Paso hears new challenge to border-wall emergency declaration
Video shows possible border-wall surveyors on private property
Film captures highline across Southwest border draw U.S., Mexico closer
Chicano activist harkens back to La Grulla before wall plans, Border Patrol ‘invaded’
Unincorporated areas of Starr County could be first to see border wall construction in South Texas
Desolate wildlife refuge slated for border wall in South Texas
Reclaiming the river: Rio Grande ‘sustains lifeblood’ of border region, wall opponents say
Lawmakers vow to preserve historic tribal cemetery in path of border wall plans
Trending Stories
Little Jerusalem Badlands State Park opening in October
K-State student lives school motto, helps student in need
University of Kansas ending science, math teaching programs
Topeka leaders consider rules to enforce parking on pavement or gravel driveways
Business Unwind and Chamber Members spend the evening at Knox Signs