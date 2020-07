TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A longtime jewelry store is closing its doors after eight decades in downtown Topeka.

Briman’s Leading Jewelers is going out of business, according to a family member.

It’s not clear when the business will officially close, but signs outside of the store say everything is on sale.

Co-owner Rob Briman was added to the 2019 Topeka Business Hall of Fame Laureates.