County leaders working with Topeka Farmers Market on plan to stay open

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Dozens of local farmers were at Monday’s Shawnee County commission meeting, pleading with city leaders for their business at the Topeka Farmer’s Market to stay open.

This comes after health leaders said they were putting the community’s safety at risk.

According to Dusty Nichols with Shawnee County Emergency Management, they’ve gotten a number of pictures from the public showing vendors at the farmers market not following the county’s guidelines for businesses and masks.

“Vendors not wearing masks behind the table by themselves? Those don’t concern us too much,” Nichols said. “It’s the one’s where they’re face to face with a customer, not wearing masks.”

The market’s manager, Mary Tyler, said it’s too hot for vendors to wear a mask outside and they want to be exempt from the county’s guidelines that say employees must wear a mask around customers.

“When the heat index is 105…we can’t, our body breathes to cool us down. We can’t breathe with these things,” Mary said, referring to her mask.

Owner of JLG Mexi-Q, Sylvia Guerrero, echoed the same feelings regarding wearing the masks while working.

“During this heat it has been difficult to wear masks. First of all, I have asthma. It’s really difficult to breathe in the heat,” Guerrero said.

Another vendor, Stacy Cook, said they’ve done what the county has asked them to do and doesn’t want to be punished financially anymore.

“We have four kids and so our top priority is to provide for our kids. We did not go to the farmers market the first couple of weeks just because we were concerned,” Cook said. “We stood back, we watched.”

By the end of the meeting, county commissioners didn’t make a decision on whether or not they’ll shut down the farmer’s market, or if they’ll allow vendors to be exempt from wearing a mask.

Dusty Nichols told commissioners he’ll meet with Mary Tyler to help her make a plan for the farmers market by this Friday.

If that plan is approved on Friday, commissioners said the farmers market will be allowed to open on Saturday morning.