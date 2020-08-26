‘Doughboyz Pizzeria’ opening soon in north Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A new pizza place is getting ready to open its doors in north Topeka this Friday.

Doughboyz Pizzeria was started by two north Topeka guys who wanted to bring a family oriented spot to the area.

They have a variety of different kinds of pizza, along with a big outside patio and arcade games.

Tables will be six feet apart from one another and employees will wear masks and gloves.

“Really, we want to have a family fun environment,” Trevor Burdett, one of the owner’s said. “Our own twist on pizza, wings, salads, and we just want people to come and have fun.”

The pizzeria opens on Friday, August 28 from 11:00 a.m. to midnight. There will be a live band playing music from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. that night as well.

