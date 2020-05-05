Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce encourages shopping local with Emporia Bingo

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) — Shopping local in Emporia can pay off, not just for the businesses, but for the customers as well.

The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce kicked off Emporia Bingo last week.

If you spend at least $10 at one of the businesses on the board, you get to mark it off.

Then, if you get a bingo, you’ll be entered in a drawing to win one of four Emporia gift certificates.

If you get a black out board by marking off all the squares, you have a shot at the grand prize. It’s a gift basket with a value of more than $400.

“We were just trying to once again look for ways to engage the community, to keep our businesses, our members top of mind and that’s what we’re here to do at the chambers,” President and CEO Jeanine McKenna said. “We’re here to work for the business community and our members and to help keep them strong and this was just a fun way we could do that.”

The deadline to turn in your bingo card along with your receipts is 5 p.m. on May 15.

You get a little longer to get the blackout card, though. The deadline to turn that one in is 5 p.m. on May 31.

For more information about Emporia Bingo, click HERE.